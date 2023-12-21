Thursday's contest features the Maine Black Bears (7-5) and the Tulane Green Wave (6-4) facing off at Devlin Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-63 win for Maine according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Black Bears are coming off of an 80-72 win over Duquesne in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Maine vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 66, Tulane 63

Other America East Predictions

Maine Schedule Analysis

When the Black Bears took down the Rhode Island Rams, the No. 93 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-48 on November 14, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Maine 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 93) on November 14

79-61 at home over Harvard (No. 107) on December 6

80-72 over Duquesne (No. 165) on December 20

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 191) on November 25

74-62 on the road over Fordham (No. 229) on December 2

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 20.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)

20.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83) Adrianna Smith: 12.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

12.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (12-for-69)

7.9 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (12-for-69) Sarah Talon: 6 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

6 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Olivia Rockwood: 4.9 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50)

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 63.8 points per game (222nd in college basketball) and conceding 63.1 (164th in college basketball).

The Black Bears are putting up more points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (61.3).

Maine is giving up fewer points at home (60.4 per game) than away (63).

