The Florida International Panthers (4-9) take the court against the Maine Black Bears (8-5) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 137.5.

Maine vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida International -3.5 137.5

Black Bears Betting Records & Stats

Maine has played three games this season that ended with a point total over 137.5 points.

Maine's games this season have had an average of 132.9 points, 4.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Maine has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Maine has come away with one win in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Black Bears have entered three games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Maine has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Maine vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida International 8 80% 76.5 145.4 75.8 139.8 151.1 Maine 3 25% 68.9 145.4 64.0 139.8 136.2

Additional Maine Insights & Trends

The Black Bears put up 6.9 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Panthers allow (75.8).

Maine has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 75.8 points.

Maine vs. Florida International Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida International 4-6-0 1-4 7-3-0 Maine 7-5-0 1-2 4-8-0

Maine vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits

Florida International Maine 3-3 Home Record 3-1 1-3 Away Record 3-4 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.9 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

