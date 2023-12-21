How to Watch the Maine vs. Tulane Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (6-4) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Maine Black Bears (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maine vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison
- The Black Bears' 63.8 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 62.9 the Green Wave give up.
- Maine is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.9 points.
- Tulane's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Green Wave score 5.0 more points per game (68.1) than the Black Bears give up (63.1).
- Tulane has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
- When Maine allows fewer than 68.1 points, it is 6-1.
- The Green Wave shoot 41.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Black Bears allow defensively.
- The Black Bears shoot 39.8% from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Green Wave allow.
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 20.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)
- Adrianna Smith: 12.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (12-for-69)
- Sarah Talon: 6.0 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)
- Olivia Rockwood: 4.9 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Harvard
|W 79-61
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/17/2023
|JMU
|L 78-71
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/20/2023
|Duquesne
|W 80-72
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|1/4/2024
|@ UMass Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.