The Tulane Green Wave (6-4) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Maine Black Bears (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:30 PM ET.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Maine vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears' 63.8 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 62.9 the Green Wave give up.

Maine is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.9 points.

Tulane's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.

The Green Wave score 5.0 more points per game (68.1) than the Black Bears give up (63.1).

Tulane has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

When Maine allows fewer than 68.1 points, it is 6-1.

The Green Wave shoot 41.4% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Black Bears allow defensively.

The Black Bears shoot 39.8% from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Green Wave allow.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 20.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)

20.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83) Adrianna Smith: 12.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

12.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 42.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (12-for-69)

7.9 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (12-for-69) Sarah Talon: 6.0 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

6.0 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Olivia Rockwood: 4.9 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)

Maine Schedule