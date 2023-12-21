Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Penobscot County, Maine? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

George Stevens Academy at Mattanawcook Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21

6:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Lincoln, ME

Lincoln, ME Conference: C North

C North How to Stream: Watch Here

Stearns High School at Schenck High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21

6:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: East Millinocket, ME

East Millinocket, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Houlton High School at Old Town High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Old Town, ME

Old Town, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Hampden Academy