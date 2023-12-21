Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Penobscot County, Maine? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George Stevens Academy at Mattanawcook Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Lincoln, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stearns High School at Schenck High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: East Millinocket, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houlton High School at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Old Town, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Hampden Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hampden, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
