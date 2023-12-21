Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in York County, Maine today, we've got the information.
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Old Orchard Beach High School at Winthrop High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Winthrop, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennebunk High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wells High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Biddeford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
