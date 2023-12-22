Aroostook County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Aroostook County, Maine today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Aroostook County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wisdom Middle High School at Fort Kent Community High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fort Kent, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
