The Boston Bruins, including Brad Marchand, take the ice Friday against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchand are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brad Marchand vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand's plus-minus this season, in 19:36 per game on the ice, is +2.

In 10 of 30 games this season Marchand has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Marchand has a point in 20 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

Marchand has an assist in 12 of 30 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Marchand goes over his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 30 Games 2 27 Points 0 13 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

