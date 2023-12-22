The Boston Bruins (19-5-6) will visit the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3) on Friday, with the Bruins coming off a defeat and the Jets off a victory.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to NESN and ESPN+ to watch the Bruins and the Jets hit the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Jets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 77 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 95 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 30 19 24 43 33 20 20% Brad Marchand 30 13 14 27 29 16 34.5% Pavel Zacha 27 8 13 21 11 12 51.3% James van Riemsdyk 29 6 14 20 6 2 50% Charlie Coyle 30 10 10 20 14 16 52.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets allow 2.6 goals per game (80 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

The Jets have 104 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Jets are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Jets Key Players