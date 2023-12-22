The Boston Bruins (19-5-6) are the favorite when they hit the road against the Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3) on Friday, December 22. The Bruins are -125 on the moneyline to win over the Jets (+105) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on NESN and ESPN+.

Bruins vs. Jets Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Bruins vs. Jets Betting Trends

Boston and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 14 of 30 games this season.

The Bruins have gone 14-10 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Jets have been listed as the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Boston is 14-8 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Winnipeg is 5-3 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 4-5 5-5-0 5.9 2.7 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 2.7 2.6 8 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 3-5-2 6.2 3.3 1.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.3 1.9 3 12.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

