Two of the top teams in the NHL, the Boston Bruins (second in the Eastern Conference at 19-5-6) and the Winnipeg Jets (third in the Western Conference at 19-9-3), square off on Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET on NESN and ESPN+.

In the past 10 contests, the Bruins have recorded a 5-2-3 record after totaling 27 total goals (eight power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 28.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 26 goals in those games.

Before this matchup, here is who we predict to take home the victory in Friday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Jets Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Jets 4, Bruins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (+105)

Jets (+105) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Bruins vs Jets Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 4-6-10 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 19-5-6.

Boston is 4-1-6 (14 points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Bruins scored just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).

Boston has scored two goals in four games this season (1-2-1 record, three points).

The Bruins have scored three or more goals in 23 games (18-2-3, 39 points).

In the 12 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 6-3-3 record (15 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is 9-0-2 (20 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 19 games, going 10-5-4 to record 24 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 15th 3.17 Goals Scored 3.35 11th 3rd 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.58 4th 12th 31.5 Shots 31 14th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 28.9 6th 7th 24.47% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 1st 87.5% Penalty Kill % 74.47% 27th

Bruins vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

