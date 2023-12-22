Bruins vs. Jets December 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand and the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Bruins vs. Jets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-125)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: NESN,ESPN+
Bruins Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Boston, David Pastrnak has 43 points in 30 games (19 goals, 24 assists).
- Marchand has 13 goals and 14 assists, equaling 27 points (0.9 per game).
- Pavel Zacha's total of 21 points is via eight goals and 13 assists.
- In 15 games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 9-1-4. He has conceded 30 goals (2.06 goals against average) and has racked up 419 saves.
Jets Players to Watch
- Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has collected 22 assists and 12 goals in 31 games. That's good for 34 points.
- Connor is a key contributor for Winnipeg, with 29 total points this season. In 26 contests, he has netted 17 goals and provided 12 assists.
- This season, Joshua Morrissey has five goals and 23 assists for Boston.
- In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a .911 save percentage (18th in the league), with 205 total saves, while conceding 20 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put up a 4-3-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.
Bruins vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|16th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|3.35
|10th
|3rd
|2.57
|Goals Allowed
|2.58
|4th
|12th
|31.5
|Shots
|31
|14th
|25th
|32.2
|Shots Allowed
|28.9
|6th
|8th
|24.47%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|24th
|1st
|87.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.47%
|27th
