Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 22?
Will Danton Heinen light the lamp when the Boston Bruins square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Heinen stats and insights
- Heinen has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
- Heinen has no points on the power play.
- Heinen averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Heinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:59
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|L 5-2
Bruins vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
