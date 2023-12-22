Will Jakub Lauko Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 22?
In the upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Jakub Lauko to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauko stats and insights
- Lauko is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Lauko has zero points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Lauko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:37
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|10:31
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Home
|L 5-2
Bruins vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
