James van Riemsdyk will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets play at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. If you'd like to wager on van Riemsdyk's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, van Riemsdyk has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 13:29 on the ice per game.

van Riemsdyk has scored a goal in five of 29 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 29 games this year, van Riemsdyk has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

van Riemsdyk has an assist in 12 of 29 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that van Riemsdyk hits the over on his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of van Riemsdyk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 29 Games 2 20 Points 0 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

