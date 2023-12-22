When the Boston Bruins face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Parker Wotherspoon find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Parker Wotherspoon score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Wotherspoon stats and insights

Wotherspoon is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Wotherspoon has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

