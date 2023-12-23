Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will play the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Xcel Energy Center. There are prop bets for Marchand available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brad Marchand vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand has averaged 19:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In Marchand's 31 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Marchand has a point in 20 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 31 games this year, Marchand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Marchand hits the over on his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.

Marchand has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchand Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 31 Games 2 27 Points 4 13 Goals 1 14 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.