The Los Angeles Clippers (17-11), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET, look to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the Boston Celtics (21-6).

Celtics vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and NBCS-BOS

BSSC and NBCS-BOS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

The Celtics average 118.9 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +247 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Clippers outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (posting 117 points per game, ninth in league, and allowing 111.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +154 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 235.9 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 221.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than this contest's total.

Boston has covered 14 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

Los Angeles is 14-14-0 ATS this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jayson Tatum 29.5 -115 26.8 Jaylen Brown 27.5 -105 22.7

Celtics and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +130 - Clippers +1200 +600 -

