The Los Angeles Clippers (17-11) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (21-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 115 - Clippers 113

Celtics vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 1.5)

Celtics (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-1.8)

Celtics (-1.8) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.6

The Clippers (14-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 1.9% less often than the Celtics (14-13-0) this season.

Boston (13-13) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (50%) than Los Angeles (1-5) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (16.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Boston does it more often (51.9% of the time) than Los Angeles (42.9%).

The Celtics have a .760 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (19-6) this season, higher than the .000 winning percentage for the Clippers as a moneyline underdog (0-6).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics are posting 118.9 points per game this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well on defense, surrendering just 109.8 points per game (third-best).

Boston is allowing 43.2 boards per game this year (12th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 46.9 rebounds per game (third-best).

The Celtics are delivering 25.2 assists per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston ranks 11th in the NBA at 12.7 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.6 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 16.0 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

