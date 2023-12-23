Will Charlie McAvoy Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 23?
Can we anticipate Charlie McAvoy scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
McAvoy stats and insights
- McAvoy has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (one shot).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also seven assists.
- McAvoy averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
McAvoy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|24:30
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|28:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|24:34
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|25:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|27:31
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
