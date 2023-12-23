Cumberland County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Cumberland County, Maine? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Elizabeth High School at Biddeford High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 23
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonny Eagle High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- Conference: AA South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edward Little High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
