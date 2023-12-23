For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Pastrnak a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

  • Pastrnak has scored in 15 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • He has scored two goals versus the Wild this season in one game (11 shots).
  • Pastrnak has picked up five goals and 13 assists on the power play.
  • Pastrnak averages 5.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12%.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 2 2 0 22:41 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 24:18 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:37 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:02 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:05 Home W 3-0

Bruins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

