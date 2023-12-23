For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Pastrnak a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pastrnak stats and insights

Pastrnak has scored in 15 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has scored two goals versus the Wild this season in one game (11 shots).

Pastrnak has picked up five goals and 13 assists on the power play.

Pastrnak averages 5.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 2 2 0 22:41 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 24:18 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:37 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:02 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:05 Home W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.