David Pastrnak will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild play on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Pastrnak in the Bruins-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

David Pastrnak vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Pastrnak has averaged 19:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Pastrnak has a goal in 15 games this season out of 31 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 21 of 31 games this season, Pastrnak has recorded a point, and 15 of those games included multiple points.

Pastrnak has an assist in 17 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Pastrnak hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 31 Games 3 43 Points 6 19 Goals 4 24 Assists 2

