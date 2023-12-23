Will Jakub Lauko Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 23?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jakub Lauko a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Lauko stats and insights
- Lauko is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lauko has no points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Lauko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:37
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|10:31
|Away
|L 7-4
Bruins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
