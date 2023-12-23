On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is John Beecher going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beecher stats and insights

In four of 30 games this season, Beecher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (one shot).

Beecher has no points on the power play.

Beecher averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:48 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:50 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.