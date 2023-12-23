Kennebec County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Kennebec County, Maine today? We've got the information.
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cony High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Topsham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
