What are Maine's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Maine ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 153

Maine's best wins

When Maine beat the Harvard Crimson, the No. 89 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 79-61 on December 6, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Anne Simon was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Harvard, recording 25 points with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 133/RPI) on November 14

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 162/RPI) on November 25

80-72 over Duquesne (No. 233/RPI) on December 20

74-62 on the road over Fordham (No. 245/RPI) on December 2

58-48 on the road over La Salle (No. 294/RPI) on November 9

Maine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Maine has three Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 37th-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 31st-most.

Schedule insights

Maine has been given the 113th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Black Bears have 17 games remaining this season, including 10 against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.

Maine has 17 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Maine's next game

Matchup: Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Maine Black Bears

Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Maine Black Bears Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

