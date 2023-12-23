Will Morgan Geekie Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 23?
Can we count on Morgan Geekie scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins clash with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Geekie stats and insights
- In four of 25 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Geekie averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Geekie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|18:53
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|13:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-0
Bruins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
