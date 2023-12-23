Oxford County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Oxford County, Maine? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Oxford County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dirigo High School at Robert W Traip Academy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Kittery, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Academy at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Rumford, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
