Will Parker Wotherspoon Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 23?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Parker Wotherspoon light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Wotherspoon stats and insights
- Wotherspoon is yet to score through seven games this season.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Wotherspoon has zero points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
