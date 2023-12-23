Penobscot County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Penobscot County, Maine? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Foxcroft Academy at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Old Town, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Aroostook Junior-Senior High School at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stearns High School at Penquis Valley High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Milo, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hermon High School at Washington Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: East Machias, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattanawcook Academy at Woodland Junior-Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Baileyville, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
