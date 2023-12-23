Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Penobscot County, Maine? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Foxcroft Academy at Old Town High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 23

12:30 PM ET on December 23 Location: Old Town, ME

Old Town, ME Conference: B North

B North How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Aroostook Junior-Senior High School at Stearns High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23

1:30 PM ET on December 23 Location: Millinocket, ME

Millinocket, ME Conference: C North

C North How to Stream: Watch Here

Stearns High School at Penquis Valley High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23

1:30 PM ET on December 23 Location: Milo, ME

Milo, ME Conference: C North

C North How to Stream: Watch Here

Hermon High School at Washington Academy

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23

1:30 PM ET on December 23 Location: East Machias, ME

East Machias, ME Conference: B North

B North How to Stream: Watch Here

Mattanawcook Academy at Woodland Junior-Senior High School