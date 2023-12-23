Piscataquis County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Piscataquis County, Maine today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Piscataquis County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Foxcroft Academy at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Old Town, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stearns High School at Penquis Valley High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Milo, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
