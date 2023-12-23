Sagadahoc County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Sagadahoc County, Maine? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cony High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Topsham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morse High School at Belfast Area High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Belfast, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
