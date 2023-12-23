The UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) welcome in the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) after victories in seven straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. St. John's matchup in this article.

UConn vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline St. John's Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-11.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UConn (-11.5) 148.5 -750 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UConn vs. St. John's Betting Trends

  • UConn has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • A total of six out of the Huskies' 11 games this season have hit the over.
  • St. John's has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Red Storm's 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1100
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), UConn is third-best in the country. It is far below that, 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +2000 at the start of the season to +1100, the -biggest change among all teams.
  • UConn has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

St. John's Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • The Red Storm were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +12500, which is the -biggest change in the country.
  • St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.