Waldo County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Waldo County, Maine today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Waldo County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morse High School at Belfast Area High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Belfast, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
