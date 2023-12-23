York County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in York County, Maine today? We've got you covered.
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Elizabeth High School at Biddeford High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 23
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dirigo High School at Robert W Traip Academy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Kittery, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonny Eagle High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- Conference: AA South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greely High School at Wells High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Wells, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
