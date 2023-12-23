Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in York County, Maine today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cape Elizabeth High School at Biddeford High School

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 23
  • Location: Biddeford, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dirigo High School at Robert W Traip Academy

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 23
  • Location: Kittery, ME
  • Conference: C South
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonny Eagle High School at Noble High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 23
  • Location: North Berwick, ME
  • Conference: AA South
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Greely High School at Wells High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 23
  • Location: Wells, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

