Want to know which basketball team is on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Maine

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 22-8

7-6 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th

114th Last Game: L 64-61 vs Tulane

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pennsylvania

@ Pennsylvania Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Albany

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 24-4

10-2 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 143rd

143rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd

353rd Last Game: W 74-52 vs UMass

Next Game

Opponent: Navy

Navy Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Vermont

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 21-8

8-5 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 155th

155th Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th

295th Last Game: W 70-64 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

Opponent: Princeton

Princeton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

4. NJIT

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-12

7-5 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 252nd

252nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th

359th Last Game: W 68-41 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: LIU

LIU Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

5. New Hampshire

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 257th

257th Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th

317th Last Game: W 73-52 vs Wagner

Next Game

Opponent: @ Vermont

@ Vermont Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6. Bryant

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-16

6-6 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th

347th Last Game: L 94-57 vs Boston College

Next Game

Opponent: Bridgewater State

Bridgewater State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Binghamton

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-19

4-8 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 294th

294th Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th

357th Last Game: W 73-51 vs Army

Next Game

Opponent: Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8. UMBC

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-23

3-8 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 332nd

332nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th

312th Last Game: W 60-59 vs American

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9. UMass Lowell

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 1-27

0-11 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 344th

344th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: L 62-41 vs Harvard

Next Game