New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe has a good matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are allowing the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 235.5 per game.

Zappe leads New England with 719 passing yards (102.7 per game) and a 60.2% completion percentage (74-for-123). Zappe has totaled four TD passes and four interceptions. Also, Zappe has produced 31 rushing yards (4.4 per game) on eight carries.

Zappe vs. the Broncos

Zappe vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Denver has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Broncos have given up 12 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Denver in 2023.

Three players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Broncos this season.

The 235.5 passing yards per game yielded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense ranks 28th in the NFL by conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (25 total passing TDs).

Bailey Zappe Passing Props vs. the Broncos

Passing Yards: 184.5 (-115)

184.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-189)

Zappe Passing Insights

Zappe has exceeded his passing yards prop total once in three chances.

The Patriots have passed 57.3% of the time and run 42.7% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Zappe has 719 yards on 123 attempts this season to average 5.8 yards per attempt.

Zappe has completed at least one touchdown pass twice in seven games, including multiple TDs once.

He has four total touchdowns this season (19.0% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

Zappe has passed four times out of his 123 total attempts while in the red zone (5.8% of his team's red zone plays).

Bailey Zappe Rushing Props vs the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 6.5 (-111)

Zappe Rushing Insights

Zappe has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in three opportunities this season.

Zappe has no rushing touchdowns in seven games this year.

Zappe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 12/17/2023 Week 15 23-for-31 / 180 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 19-for-28 / 240 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13-for-25 / 141 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 9-for-14 / 54 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 3-for-7 / 25 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

