Best Bets, Odds for the Broncos vs. Patriots Game – Week 16
The New England Patriots (3-11) visit the Denver Broncos (7-7) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Broncos vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Broncos are the bet in this matchup. They're favored by 4.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (11.6 to 7.5).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 76.5%.
- The Broncos have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 3-3 in those games.
- Denver has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -325 or shorter.
- The Patriots have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won twice.
- This season, New England has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Denver (-7.5)
- The Broncos have put together a record of 5-8-1 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots have registered a 3-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 7.5-point underdogs or more, the Patriots have an ATS record of 1-2.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37)
- The two teams average a combined 2.0 less points per game, 35 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 37 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 46.5 points per game, 9.5 more than the point total in this game.
- Broncos games have hit the over on six of 14 occasions (42.9%).
- Patriots games have hit the over in five out of 14 opportunities (35.7%).
Javonte Williams Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 15.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|13
|52.1
|1
|13.3
|2
Ezekiel Elliott Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|37.3
|2
|17.6
|1
