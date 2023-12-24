New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott has a favorable matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are allowing the most rushing yards in the NFL, 146.9 per game.

On the ground, Elliott has collected 522 yards rushing on 145 attempts (37.3 ypg), with two rushing TDs. Elliott also has 36 receptions for 247 yards (17.6 ypg) while scoring one touchdown through the air.

Elliott vs. the Broncos

Elliott vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 51 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 51 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Broncos have let five opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Denver has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Broncos have let three opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Broncos yield 146.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Broncos have scored 14 touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Broncos' defense is 22nd in the league in that category.

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 65.5 (-115)

Elliott Rushing Insights

So far this season, Elliott has hit the over nine times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

The Patriots pass on 57.3% of their plays and run on 42.7%. They are 32nd in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 349 rushes this season. He's taken 145 of those carries (41.5%).

Elliott has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 14.3% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 19 red zone carries for 50.0% of the team share (his team runs on 55.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Elliott Receiving Insights

Elliott, in nine of 14 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Elliott has been targeted on 45 of his team's 468 passing attempts this season (9.6% target share).

He is averaging 5.5 yards per target (115th in league play), picking up 247 yards on 45 passes thrown his way.

In one of 14 games this year, Elliott has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

With three red zone targets, Elliott has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chiefs 12/17/2023 Week 15 11 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 22 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 17 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs

