Ezekiel Elliott finding his way into the end zone in the New England Patriots' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday

Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Elliott has racked up 145 carries for 522 yards (37.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Elliott also has 247 receiving yards on 36 catches (17.6 yards per game) and one touchdown..

Elliott has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 14).

He, in 14 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Ezekiel Elliott Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 36 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 17 0 3 15 0 Week 10 Colts 13 54 0 2 34 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 46 0 2 6 0 Week 13 Chargers 17 52 0 4 40 0 Week 14 @Steelers 22 68 0 7 72 1 Week 15 Chiefs 11 25 0 5 21 0

