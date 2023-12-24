Jalen Reagor has a favorable matchup when his New England Patriots meet the Denver Broncos in Week 16 (Sunday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos allow 235.5 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Reagor has three receptions for 33 yards so far this season. He's been targeted 13 times, producing 5.5 yards per game.

Reagor vs. the Broncos

Reagor vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 20 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed four players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 235.5 passing yards per game yielded by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Broncos have totaled 25 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). The Broncos' defense is 27th in the league in that category.

Patriots Player Previews

Jalen Reagor Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-110)

Reagor Receiving Insights

This year, Reagor hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Reagor has received 2.8% of his team's 468 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He has picked up 2.5 yards per target (33 yards on 13 targets).

Reagor, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Reagor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

