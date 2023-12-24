Will JuJu Smith-Schuster Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
JuJu Smith-Schuster was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos starts at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Smith-Schuster's stats below.
In the air, Smith-Schuster has been targeted 47 times, with season stats of 260 yards on 29 receptions (9.0 per catch) and one TD.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- Hunter Henry (DNP/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Matthew Slater (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Patriots vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smith-Schuster 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|47
|29
|260
|94
|1
|9.0
Smith-Schuster Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|7
|4
|33
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|6
|5
|28
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|5
|1
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4
|3
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Dolphins
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Week 9
|Commanders
|7
|6
|51
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|6
|4
|90
|0
