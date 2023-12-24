On Sunday at 8:15 PM ET, the Denver Broncos will host the New England Patriots.

Want to place a wager on one of the top contributors in this contest between the Broncos and the Patriots? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Sign up to bet on the Broncos-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ezekiel Elliott Touchdown Odds

Elliott Odds to Score First TD: +650

Elliott Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +480

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Gesicki - - 16.5 (-113) DeVante Parker - - 37.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 63.5 (-113) 27.5 (-113) Bailey Zappe 185.5 (-113) 5.5 (-120) - Demario Douglas - - 48.5 (-113)

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Lil'Jordan Humphrey - - 11.5 (-113) Jerry Jeudy - - 39.5 (-113) Jaleel McLaughlin - 13.5 (-113) - Marvin Mims - - 11.5 (-113) Samaje Perine - - 15.5 (-113) Courtland Sutton - - 53.5 (-113) Adam Trautman - - 9.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 53.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 203.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.