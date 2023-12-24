The New England Patriots (3-11) visit the Denver Broncos (7-7) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Patriots Insights

The Patriots average 13.3 points per game, 11.8 fewer than the Broncos surrender (25.1).

The Patriots collect 97.1 fewer yards per game (285.3) than the Broncos give up per contest (382.4).

This year New England piles up 98.4 rushing yards per game, 48.5 fewer than Denver allows (146.9).

This season the Patriots have 22 turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (24).

Patriots Away Performance

The Patriots score 13.3 points per game on the road (the same as their overall average), and concede 21.3 on the road (0.1 less than overall).

The Patriots' average yards gained (279.0) and allowed (295.0) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 285.3 and 308.3, respectively.

New England's average passing yards gained (179.3) and allowed (217.7) in away games are both lower than its overall averages of 186.9 and 223.4, respectively.

On the road, the Patriots rack up 99.7 rushing yards per game and concede 77.3. That's more than they gain overall (98.4), and less than they allow (84.9).

On the road, the Patriots convert 33.8% of third downs and allow 34.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (31.9%), and less than they allow (37.1%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Los Angeles L 6-0 CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh W 21-18 Amazon Prime Video 12/17/2023 Kansas City L 27-17 FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver - NFL Network 12/31/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 1/7/2024 New York - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.