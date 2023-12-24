When Pharaoh Brown takes the field for the New England Patriots in their Week 16 matchup versus the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Pharaoh Brown score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown's stat line this year shows nine catches for 178 yards and one score. He puts up 22.3 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted nine times.

Brown, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Pharaoh Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Jets 2 2 71 1 Week 6 @Raiders 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 2 33 0 Week 14 @Steelers 1 1 4 0 Week 15 Chiefs 1 1 4 0

