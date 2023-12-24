Tyquan Thornton will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his New England Patriots play the Denver Broncos in Week 16, on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thornton has hauled in nine passes on 19 targets for 56 yards, averaging 8.0 yards per game this year.

Thornton vs. the Broncos

Thornton vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Denver has allowed five opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have surrendered a TD pass to 20 opposing players this year.

Denver has allowed four players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 235.5 passing yards the Broncos give up per outing makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Broncos have the No. 27 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 25 this season (1.8 per game).

Patriots Player Previews

Tyquan Thornton Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-110)

Thornton Receiving Insights

Thornton has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Thornton has been targeted on 19 of his team's 468 passing attempts this season (4.1% target share).

He has been targeted 19 times this season, averaging 2.9 yards per target.

Thornton does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Thornton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/7/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

