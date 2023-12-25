Celtics vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 25
The Boston Celtics (22-6) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC and ESPN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Lakers matchup.
Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Celtics vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-2.5)
|234.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-2.5)
|234.5
|-138
|+118
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info
Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Celtics have a +284 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 119.9 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are giving up 109.7 per outing to rank third in the NBA.
- The Lakers put up 114 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 114.2 per outing (16th in NBA). They have a -5 scoring differential.
- These two teams score a combined 233.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams average 223.9 points per game combined, 10.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston is 15-13-0 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 13-17-0 record against the spread this year.
Celtics and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+375
|+130
|-
|Lakers
|+1600
|+800
|-
