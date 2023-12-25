Celtics vs. Lakers December 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, December 25, 2023, the Boston Celtics (16-5) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Celtics vs. Lakers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Celtics (-1.5)
- Total: 239.5
- TV: ABC, ESPN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games
- December 20 at the Kings
- December 12 at home vs the Cavaliers
- December 14 at home vs the Cavaliers
- December 19 at the Warriors
- December 15 at home vs the Magic
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum posts 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jaylen Brown puts up 22 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jrue Holiday posts 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per contest.
- Derrick White posts 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made treys per contest.
- Kristaps Porzingis averages 19.1 points, 1.8 assists and 6.4 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 23 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 2.8 blocked shots (first in NBA).
- LeBron James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He's draining 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is putting up 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Christian Wood is averaging 7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the floor.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Lakers
|117.3
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|108.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112
|47.6%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.