On Monday, December 25, 2023, the Boston Celtics (16-5) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Favorite: Celtics (-1.5)

Celtics (-1.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 TV: ABC, ESPN

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posts 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown puts up 22 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Derrick White posts 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 19.1 points, 1.8 assists and 6.4 boards.

Lakers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 23 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 2.8 blocked shots (first in NBA).

LeBron James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He's draining 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Christian Wood is averaging 7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the floor.

Celtics vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Celtics Lakers 117.3 Points Avg. 113.1 108.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112 47.6% Field Goal % 48.4% 36.4% Three Point % 34.3%

