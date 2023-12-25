Celtics vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (22-6) hit the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. The point total is set at 234.5 in the matchup.
Celtics vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC and ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-2.5
|234.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 of 28 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to total more than 234.5 points.
- The average point total in Boston's games this season is 229.6, 4.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics have a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 26 times and won 20, or 76.9%, of those games.
- This season, Boston has won 20 of its 26 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info
Celtics vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|10
|35.7%
|119.9
|233.9
|109.7
|223.9
|227.3
|Lakers
|12
|40%
|114.0
|233.9
|114.2
|223.9
|229.3
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.
- Against the spread, Boston has fared better at home, covering nine times in 14 home games, and six times in 14 road games.
- The Celtics score 119.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 114.2 the Lakers give up.
- When Boston totals more than 114.2 points, it is 11-7 against the spread and 16-2 overall.
Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|15-13
|13-13
|15-13
|Lakers
|13-17
|4-4
|15-15
Celtics vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Celtics
|Lakers
|119.9
|114.0
|6
|17
|11-7
|9-7
|16-2
|10-6
|109.7
|114.2
|3
|16
|12-7
|11-8
|17-2
|14-5
