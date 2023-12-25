The injury report for the Boston Celtics (22-6) ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) currently includes two players. The matchup begins at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25 from Crypto.com Arena.

The Celtics are coming off of a 145-108 victory over the Clippers in their most recent game on Saturday. Jayson Tatum totaled 30 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Ankle 19.2 6.9 1.7 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk SF Questionable Heel 1.6 0.8 0.4

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Questionable (Knee)

Celtics vs. Lakers Game Info

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 234.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.